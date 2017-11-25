Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

November 25, 2017 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 6 3 .667
Maine 4 3 .571 1
Long Island 4 4 .500
Raptors 3 5 .375
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 6 1 .857
Grand Rapids 4 6 .400
Windy City 3 5 .375
Canton 2 4 .333
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Erie 4 5 .444
Greensboro 3 5 .375 2
Delaware 1 8 .111
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 4 4 .500
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500
Memphis 3 4 .429 ½
Iowa 2 5 .286
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 7 1 .875
Santa Cruz 6 4 .600 2
Agua Caliente 4 4 .500 3
Northern Arizona 3 4 .429
Reno 2 4 .333 4
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Austin 8 3 .727
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667 1
Texas 3 4 .429 3
Salt Lake City 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Westchester 117, Greensboro 107

Oklahoma City 120, Erie 115

Fort Wayne 126, Maine 117

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 121, Grand Rapids 116

Windy City 107, Lakeland 96

Salt Lake City 100, Memphis 96

Austin 96, Agua Caliente 95 OT

South Bay 125, Texas 112

Rio Grande Valley 139, Santa Cruz 121

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 98, Raptors 92

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.