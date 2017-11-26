Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 26, 2017 10:03 am
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 6 3 .667
Maine 4 3 .571 1
Long Island 5 4 .556 1
Raptors 3 5 .375
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 6 2 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 4 6 .400
Windy City 3 5 .375
Canton 2 5 .286 4
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 6 3 .667
Erie 5 5 .500
Greensboro 3 5 .375
Delaware 1 8 .111 5
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 4 4 .500
Oklahoma City 4 5 .444 ½
Memphis 3 5 .375 1
Iowa 2 5 .286
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 7 1 .875
Santa Cruz 6 4 .600 2
Agua Caliente 5 4 .556
Northern Arizona 3 4 .429
Reno 2 5 .286
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Austin 8 3 .727
Rio Grande Valley 7 3 .700 ½
Texas 4 4 .500
Salt Lake City 1 8 .111 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 98, Raptors 92

Long Island 116, Canton 101

Lakeland 109, Wisconsin 104

Erie 117, Memphis 112

Agua Caliente 99, Oklahoma City 89

Texas 112, Salt Lake City 110

Rio Grande Valley 114, Reno 100

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Erie at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Reno, 10 p.m.

