NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Maine
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Long Island
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Raptors
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Canton
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Erie
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Delaware
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Memphis
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Santa Cruz
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Reno
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Austin
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|8
|.111
|6
Delaware 98, Raptors 92
Long Island 116, Canton 101
Lakeland 109, Wisconsin 104
Erie 117, Memphis 112
Agua Caliente 99, Oklahoma City 89
Texas 112, Salt Lake City 110
Rio Grande Valley 114, Reno 100
Greensboro at Maine, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Erie at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Reno, 10 p.m.