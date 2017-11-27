NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Maine
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Long Island
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Raptors
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Grand Rapids
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Windy City
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Canton
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Erie
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Delaware
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Memphis
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Santa Cruz
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Reno
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Austin
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|8
|.111
|6
___
Maine 135, Greensboro 111
Raptors 119, Grand Rapids 83
Fort Wayne 118, Northern Arizona 116
Westchester 104, Windy City 95
Erie at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Reno, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Northern Arizona at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.
Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.