NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Maine
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Long Island
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Raptors
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Canton
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Grand Rapids
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Windy City
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Erie
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Delaware
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Memphis
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Agua Caliente
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Santa Cruz
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Reno
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Austin
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|9
|.100
|6½
___
Westchester 104, Windy City 95
Sioux Falls 136, Erie 100
South Bay 113, Iowa 92
Rio Grande Valley 117, Salt Lake City 104
Reno 117, Santa Cruz 112
Long Island 106, Grand Rapids 86
Delaware 103, Northern Arizona 96
Canton 114, Greensboro 113
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.