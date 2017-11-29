Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 29, 2017 12:09 am
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 7 3 .700
Maine 5 3 .625 1
Long Island 6 4 .600 1
Raptors 4 5 .444
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 8 1 .889
Wisconsin 6 3 .667 2
Canton 3 5 .375
Grand Rapids 4 8 .333
Windy City 3 6 .333 5
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 6 3 .667
Erie 5 6 .455 2
Greensboro 3 7 .300
Delaware 2 8 .200
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 5 4 .556
Oklahoma City 4 5 .444 1
Memphis 3 6 .333 2
Iowa 2 6 .250
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 8 1 .889
Agua Caliente 6 4 .600
Santa Cruz 6 5 .545 3
Reno 3 5 .375
Northern Arizona 3 6 .333 5
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 8 3 .727
Austin 8 3 .727
Texas 4 4 .500
Salt Lake City 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 106, Grand Rapids 86

Delaware 103, Northern Arizona 96

Canton 114, Greensboro 113

Fort Wayne 127, Wisconsin 122

Agua Caliente 116, Memphis 114

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

