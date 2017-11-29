NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Maine
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Long Island
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Raptors
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Canton
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Windy City
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Erie
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Delaware
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Memphis
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Agua Caliente
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Reno
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Austin
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|9
|.100
|6½
___
Long Island 106, Grand Rapids 86
Delaware 103, Northern Arizona 96
Canton 114, Greensboro 113
Fort Wayne 127, Wisconsin 122
Agua Caliente 116, Memphis 114
Maine at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.