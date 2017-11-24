NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Maine
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Westchester
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Long Island
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Raptors
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Fort Wayne
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Canton
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Windy City
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Erie
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Delaware
|0
|8
|.000
|5½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|—
|Sioux Falls
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Santa Cruz
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Agua Caliente
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Northern Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Reno
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Austin
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake City
|0
|7
|.000
|5½
___
No games scheduled
Westchester at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Erie at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.