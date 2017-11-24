Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

November 24, 2017 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Maine 4 2 .667
Westchester 5 3 .625
Long Island 4 4 .500 1
Raptors 3 4 .429
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Wisconsin 6 1 .857
Fort Wayne 5 1 .833 ½
Grand Rapids 4 5 .444 3
Canton 2 4 .333
Windy City 2 5 .286 4
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 5 2 .714
Erie 4 4 .500
Greensboro 3 4 .429 2
Delaware 0 8 .000
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Memphis 3 3 .500
Sioux Falls 3 4 .429 ½
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 ½
Iowa 2 5 .286
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 6 1 .857
Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 1
Agua Caliente 4 3 .571 2
Northern Arizona 3 4 .429 3
Reno 2 4 .333
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Austin 7 3 .700
Rio Grande Valley 5 3 .625 1
Texas 3 3 .500 2
Salt Lake City 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Westchester at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Erie at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.