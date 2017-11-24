NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Maine
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Long Island
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Raptors
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Grand Rapids
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Canton
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Erie
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Greensboro
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Delaware
|0
|8
|.000
|5
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Santa Cruz
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Agua Caliente
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Northern Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Reno
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Austin
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake City
|1
|7
|.125
|5
___
No games scheduled
Westchester 117, Greensboro 107
Oklahoma City 120, Erie 115
Fort Wayne 126, Maine 117
Sioux Falls 121, Grand Rapids 116
Windy City 107, Lakeland 96
Salt Lake City 100, Memphis 96
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.