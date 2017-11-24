Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 24, 2017
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 6 3 .667
Maine 4 3 .571 1
Long Island 4 4 .500
Raptors 3 4 .429 2
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 6 1 .857
Grand Rapids 4 6 .400
Windy City 3 5 .375
Canton 2 4 .333
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Erie 4 5 .444
Greensboro 3 5 .375 2
Delaware 0 8 .000 5
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 4 4 .500
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500
Memphis 3 4 .429 ½
Iowa 2 5 .286
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 6 1 .857
Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 1
Agua Caliente 4 3 .571 2
Northern Arizona 3 4 .429 3
Reno 2 4 .333
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Austin 7 3 .700
Rio Grande Valley 5 3 .625 1
Texas 3 3 .500 2
Salt Lake City 1 7 .125 5

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Westchester 117, Greensboro 107

Oklahoma City 120, Erie 115

Fort Wayne 126, Maine 117

Sioux Falls 121, Grand Rapids 116

Windy City 107, Lakeland 96

Salt Lake City 100, Memphis 96

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.

