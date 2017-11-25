NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Furman 78, New Hampshire 64
UMBC 89, Nicholls 88
Bryant 78, Hartford 73
New Hampshire at Utah St., 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
South Florida 72, Arkansas St. 61
Rutgers 61, East Carolina 47
West Virginia 83, UCF 45
W. Kentucky 63, SMU 61
Michigan St. 77, UConn 57
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 12 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Houston, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.
Tulane at Georgia St., 12 p.m.
Arkansas at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at South Florida, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Minnesota 69, UMass 51
Harvard 77, Saint Joseph’s 71
Virginia 70, Rhode Island 55
Kansas St. 67, George Washington 59
St. Bonaventure 63, Maryland 61
UMass at BYU, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
TCU at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Akron at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Cornell at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tennessee 67, NC State 58
Clemson 84, Texas Southern 77
North Carolina 87, Arkansas 68
Georgia Tech 63, North Texas 49
Duke 85, Texas 78, OT
Wake Forest 81, UNC-Greensboro 75
Louisville 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Virginia 70, Rhode Island 55
Florida St. 113, The Citadel 78
Morehead St. at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
North Florida at Miami, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Providence, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.
Duke at Florida, 11 p.m.
Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Jacksonville 92, Fairfield 84
Bowling Green 83, SC-Upstate 74
Florida Gulf Coast 79, Denver 71
Drexel at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Miami, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Wright St., 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Navy at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Stetson at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
West Virginia 83, UCF 45
Duke 85, Texas 78, OT
Oklahoma 93, Portland 71
TCU 69, New Mexico 67
Kansas St. 67, George Washington 59
Kansas 102, Oakland 59
Savannah St. at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
TCU at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Texas at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oregon, 1 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Missouri at West Virginia, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Missouri 90, St. John’s 82
Villanova 64, N. Iowa 50
Butler 71, Portland St. 69
Arizona St. 102, Xavier 86
Oregon 89, DePaul 79, OT
Seton Hall 72, Vanderbilt 59
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Providence, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.
Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Portland at DePaul, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
San Diego St. 89, Sacramento St. 52
UC Irvine 77, N. Arizona 71
Butler 71, Portland St. 69
Utah 85, E. Washington 69
N. Colorado 80, Youngstown St. 67
Cal St.-Fullerton 68, Sacramento St. 63
CS Bakersfield 64, Idaho 62
Utah Valley at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 7:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
S. Utah at UNLV, 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Southern Miss., 12 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Fresno St., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Presbyterian 75, Chicago St. 73
Abilene Christian 85, Campbell 80, OT
Wright St. 67, Gardner-Webb 47
Auburn 119, Winthrop 85
Charlotte 70, High Point 67
Bowling Green at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Gardner-Webb, 2:30 p.m.
James Madison at Radford, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Wofford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Howard at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Gonzaga 86, Ohio St. 59
Minnesota 69, UMass 51
Rutgers 61, East Carolina 47
Penn St. 86, Oral Roberts 48
Indiana 87, E. Michigan 67
Nebraska 84, Marist 59
Illinois 86, NC Central 73
Northwestern 81, Sacred Heart 50
Wisconsin 71, Milwaukee 49
Ohio St. 79, Stanford 71
Purdue 89, Arizona 64
St. Bonaventure 63, Maryland 61
Michigan St. 77, UConn 57
New Mexico at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Long Beach St. 74, Oregon St. 69
UC Irvine 77, N. Arizona 71
Cent. Michigan 56, Cal Poly 53
Cal St.-Fullerton 68, Sacramento St. 63
UC Santa Barbara 69, Prairie View 66
Nevada 67, Hawaii 54
Cal Poly at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at UCLA, 6 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington, 8 p.m.
Harvard at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9:30 p.m.