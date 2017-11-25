Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 25, 2017 10:11 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Maine 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

Furman 78, New Hampshire 64

UMBC 89, Nicholls 88

Bryant 78, Hartford 73

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Utah St., 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wagner at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Houston 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Friday’s Games

South Florida 72, Arkansas St. 61

Rutgers 61, East Carolina 47

West Virginia 83, UCF 45

W. Kentucky 63, SMU 61

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, UConn 57

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 12 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.

Tulane at Georgia St., 12 p.m.

Arkansas at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at South Florida, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
La Salle 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 69, UMass 51

Harvard 77, Saint Joseph’s 71

Virginia 70, Rhode Island 55

Kansas St. 67, George Washington 59

St. Bonaventure 63, Maryland 61

Saturday’s Games

UMass at BYU, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

TCU at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Akron at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Cornell at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
NC State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Tennessee 67, NC State 58

Clemson 84, Texas Southern 77

North Carolina 87, Arkansas 68

Georgia Tech 63, North Texas 49

Duke 85, Texas 78, OT

Wake Forest 81, UNC-Greensboro 75

Louisville 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Virginia 70, Rhode Island 55

Florida St. 113, The Citadel 78

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Miami, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Providence, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

Duke at Florida, 11 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 92, Fairfield 84

Bowling Green 83, SC-Upstate 74

Florida Gulf Coast 79, Denver 71

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Miami, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Wright St., 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Navy at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Stetson at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 83, UCF 45

Duke 85, Texas 78, OT

Oklahoma 93, Portland 71

TCU 69, New Mexico 67

Kansas St. 67, George Washington 59

Kansas 102, Oakland 59

Saturday’s Games

Savannah St. at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

TCU at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oregon, 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Missouri at West Virginia, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Providence 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Butler 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
DePaul 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Missouri 90, St. John’s 82

Villanova 64, N. Iowa 50

Butler 71, Portland St. 69

Arizona St. 102, Xavier 86

Oregon 89, DePaul 79, OT

Seton Hall 72, Vanderbilt 59

Saturday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Providence, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.

Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Portland at DePaul, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

E. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Montana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 89, Sacramento St. 52

UC Irvine 77, N. Arizona 71

Butler 71, Portland St. 69

Utah 85, E. Washington 69

N. Colorado 80, Youngstown St. 67

Cal St.-Fullerton 68, Sacramento St. 63

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 64, Idaho 62

Utah Valley at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

S. Utah at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Colorado at Southern Miss., 12 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Fresno St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Idaho St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Radford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian 75, Chicago St. 73

Abilene Christian 85, Campbell 80, OT

Wright St. 67, Gardner-Webb 47

Auburn 119, Winthrop 85

Charlotte 70, High Point 67

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Gardner-Webb, 2:30 p.m.

James Madison at Radford, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Wofford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Howard at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Gonzaga 86, Ohio St. 59

Minnesota 69, UMass 51

Rutgers 61, East Carolina 47

Penn St. 86, Oral Roberts 48

Indiana 87, E. Michigan 67

Nebraska 84, Marist 59

Illinois 86, NC Central 73

Northwestern 81, Sacred Heart 50

Wisconsin 71, Milwaukee 49

Ohio St. 79, Stanford 71

Purdue 89, Arizona 64

St. Bonaventure 63, Maryland 61

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, UConn 57

New Mexico at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. 74, Oregon St. 69

UC Irvine 77, N. Arizona 71

Cent. Michigan 56, Cal Poly 53

Cal St.-Fullerton 68, Sacramento St. 63

UC Santa Barbara 69, Prairie View 66

Saturday’s Games

Nevada 67, Hawaii 54

Cal Poly at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.

UC Irvine at UCLA, 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 8 p.m.

Harvard at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9:30 p.m.

