NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Utah St. 77, New Hampshire 63
Albany (NY) 78, Holy Cross 62
Vermont 79, Yale 73
Wagner at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Michigan St. 77, UConn 57
Tulsa 92, Cent. Arkansas 72
Memphis 76, N. Kentucky 74
Houston 97, Incarnate Word 58
St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.
Tulane at Georgia St., 12 p.m.
Arkansas at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at South Florida, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Savannah St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at SMU, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
BYU 68, UMass 66
Georgetown 82, Richmond 76
Appalachian St. 78, Davidson 62
TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79
Dayton 73, Akron 60
Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Cornell at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Virginia Tech 96, Morehead St. 63
Pittsburgh 80, Lehigh 68
Miami 86, North Florida 65
Providence 86, Boston College 66
North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.
Duke at Florida, 11 p.m.
Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
NJIT 65, Drexel 53
Miami 86, North Florida 65
Wright St. 68, Jacksonville 44
SC-Upstate 88, Abilene Christian 78
Tennessee St. 77, Kennesaw St. 74, OT
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Navy 54
N. Dakota St. 94, Stetson 58
Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Texas Tech 103, Savannah St. 69
TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79
Iowa St. 70, W. Illinois 45
Texas at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oregon, 1 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Missouri at West Virginia, 9:30 p.m.
Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Creighton 103, SIU-Edwardsville 66
Georgetown 82, Richmond 76
Providence 86, Boston College 66
St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.
Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Portland at DePaul, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
CS Bakersfield 64, Idaho 62
Utah Valley 83, North Dakota 75, OT
N. Colorado 63, South Dakota 62
Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66
UNLV 101, S. Utah 82
N. Colorado at Southern Miss., 12 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.
Montana St. at Fresno St., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Bowling Green 78, Campbell 72
Fairfield 75, Gardner-Webb 64
Radford 69, James Madison 68
Charleston Southern 64, Illinois St. 62, OT
Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Wofford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Howard at Liberty, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
VMI at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Michigan St. 77, UConn 57
Maryland 80, New Mexico 65
Minnesota 89, Alabama 84
Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Nevada 67, Hawaii 54
Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66
Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at UCLA, 6 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington, 8 p.m.
Harvard at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at California, 11 p.m.