NCAA Basketball

November 26, 2017 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Maine 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 77, New Hampshire 63

Albany (NY) 78, Holy Cross 62

Vermont 79, Yale 73

Sunday’s Games

Wagner at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Mass.-Lowell, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UConn 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, UConn 57

Tulsa 92, Cent. Arkansas 72

Memphis 76, N. Kentucky 74

Houston 97, Incarnate Word 58

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.

Tulane at Georgia St., 12 p.m.

Arkansas at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at South Florida, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Savannah St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at SMU, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
La Salle 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU 68, UMass 66

Georgetown 82, Richmond 76

Appalachian St. 78, Davidson 62

TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79

Dayton 73, Akron 60

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Cornell at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 96, Morehead St. 63

Pittsburgh 80, Lehigh 68

Miami 86, North Florida 65

Providence 86, Boston College 66

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

Duke at Florida, 11 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

NJIT 65, Drexel 53

Miami 86, North Florida 65

Wright St. 68, Jacksonville 44

SC-Upstate 88, Abilene Christian 78

Tennessee St. 77, Kennesaw St. 74, OT

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Navy 54

N. Dakota St. 94, Stetson 58

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LIU Brooklyn at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 103, Savannah St. 69

TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79

Iowa St. 70, W. Illinois 45

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oregon, 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Missouri at West Virginia, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
DePaul 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton 103, SIU-Edwardsville 66

Georgetown 82, Richmond 76

Providence 86, Boston College 66

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s at UCF, 12 p.m.

Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Portland at DePaul, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

E. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 64, Idaho 62

Utah Valley 83, North Dakota 75, OT

N. Colorado 63, South Dakota 62

Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66

UNLV 101, S. Utah 82

Sunday’s Games

N. Colorado at Southern Miss., 12 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento St., 2:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Fresno St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Idaho St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Radford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 78, Campbell 72

Fairfield 75, Gardner-Webb 64

Radford 69, James Madison 68

Charleston Southern 64, Illinois St. 62, OT

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Wofford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Howard at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

UNC-Greensboro at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

VMI at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, UConn 57

Maryland 80, New Mexico 65

Minnesota 89, Alabama 84

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27

Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Nevada 67, Hawaii 54

Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Michigan, 4 p.m.

UC Irvine at UCLA, 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 8 p.m.

Harvard at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

UC Santa Barbara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 11 p.m.

