NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Wagner 72, Hartford 50
Bucknell 85, Stony Brook 76
Maine 78, Quinnipiac 72
Mass.-Lowell 83, Loyola (Md.) 75
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Delaware St., 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
St. John’s 46, UCF 43
Georgia St. 70, Tulane 59
Arkansas 102, UConn 67
E. Michigan 65, South Florida 47
NC A&T 87, East Carolina 81
La Salle 87, Temple 83
Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Savannah St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at SMU, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Columbia at UConn, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Fordham 70, Manhattan 57
Saint Joseph’s 74, Sacramento St. 69
La Salle 87, Temple 83
Cornell at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ETSU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Michigan St. 63, North Carolina 45
Duke 87, Florida 84
Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.
Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Jacksonville 106, Gardner-Webb 99, 3OT
Campbell 93, SC-Upstate 74
Florida Gulf Coast 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 51
Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Gonzaga 76, Texas 71, OT
Oklahoma 90, Oregon 80
Oklahoma St. 101, Houston Baptist 74
West Virginia 83, Missouri 79
Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
St. John’s 46, UCF 43
Butler 67, Ohio St. 66, OT
DePaul 82, Portland 69
E. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Rider at Providence, 7 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
N. Colorado 77, Southern Miss. 63
Saint Joseph’s 74, Sacramento St. 69
Fresno St. 80, Montana St. 67
Portland St. 87, Stanford 78
Idaho St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Jacksonville 106, Gardner-Webb 99, 3OT
Campbell 93, SC-Upstate 74
UNC-Asheville 85, Wofford 65
Winthrop 86, SC State 61
Howard at Liberty, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
VMI at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Furman, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Nebraska 85, Long Beach St. 80
Butler 67, Ohio St. 66, OT
Michigan 87, UC Riverside 42
Michigan St. 63, North Carolina 45
Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.
Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Nebraska 85, Long Beach St. 80
Michigan 87, UC Riverside 42
UCLA 87, UC Irvine 63
Washington 77, UC Davis 70
Cal St.-Fullerton 70, Harvard 61
UC Santa Barbara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at California, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.