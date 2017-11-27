Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 27, 2017 10:11 am
 
5 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Maine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Wagner 72, Hartford 50

Bucknell 85, Stony Brook 76

Maine 78, Quinnipiac 72

Mass.-Lowell 83, Loyola (Md.) 75

Monday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Delaware St., 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Houston 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Temple 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

St. John’s 46, UCF 43

Georgia St. 70, Tulane 59

Arkansas 102, UConn 67

E. Michigan 65, South Florida 47

NC A&T 87, East Carolina 81

La Salle 87, Temple 83

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Savannah St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at SMU, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at UConn, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Fordham 70, Manhattan 57

Saint Joseph’s 74, Sacramento St. 69

La Salle 87, Temple 83

Monday’s Games

Cornell at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Michigan St. 63, North Carolina 45

Duke 87, Florida 84

Monday’s Games

Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Jacksonville 106, Gardner-Webb 99, 3OT

Campbell 93, SC-Upstate 74

Florida Gulf Coast 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 51

Monday’s Games

Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Gonzaga 76, Texas 71, OT

Oklahoma 90, Oregon 80

Oklahoma St. 101, Houston Baptist 74

West Virginia 83, Missouri 79

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

St. John’s 46, UCF 43

Butler 67, Ohio St. 66, OT

DePaul 82, Portland 69

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Providence, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

N. Colorado 77, Southern Miss. 63

Saint Joseph’s 74, Sacramento St. 69

Fresno St. 80, Montana St. 67

Portland St. 87, Stanford 78

Monday’s Games

Idaho St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Radford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Jacksonville 106, Gardner-Webb 99, 3OT

Campbell 93, SC-Upstate 74

UNC-Asheville 85, Wofford 65

Winthrop 86, SC State 61

Monday’s Games

Howard at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

VMI at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Nebraska 85, Long Beach St. 80

Butler 67, Ohio St. 66, OT

Michigan 87, UC Riverside 42

Michigan St. 63, North Carolina 45

Monday’s Games

Maryland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday, Nov. 26

Nebraska 85, Long Beach St. 80

Michigan 87, UC Riverside 42

UCLA 87, UC Irvine 63

Washington 77, UC Davis 70

Cal St.-Fullerton 70, Harvard 61

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

