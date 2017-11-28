NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Monmouth (NJ) 81, Albany (NY) 73
Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Delaware St., 8 p.m.
Hartford at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Cincinnati 83, Alabama St. 51
Savannah St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at SMU, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Columbia at UConn, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Elon, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
Missouri at UCF, 9 p.m.
Temple at South Carolina, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Cornell 78, Duquesne 71
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ETSU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Syracuse 72, Maryland 70
Virginia 49, Wisconsin 37
Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.
Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Lipscomb 74, Belmont 66
Stetson 83, Green Bay 71
LIU Brooklyn at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at TCU, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Marquette 86, E. Illinois 83, OT
Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Rider at Providence, 7 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Seattle 73, Idaho St. 67
S. Utah at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Liberty 75, Howard 55
UNC-Greensboro at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
VMI at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Furman, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Syracuse 72, Maryland 70
Virginia 49, Wisconsin 37
Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.
Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Santa Barbara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at California, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Pacific at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.