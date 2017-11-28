Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
NCAA Basketball

November 28, 2017 3:01 am
 
4 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Maine 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 81, Albany (NY) 73

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Delaware St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Houston 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Temple 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 83, Alabama St. 51

Tuesday’s Games

Savannah St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at SMU, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at UConn, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Florida at Elon, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Missouri at UCF, 9 p.m.

Temple at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Cornell 78, Duquesne 71

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 72, Maryland 70

Virginia 49, Wisconsin 37

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Lipscomb 74, Belmont 66

Stetson 83, Green Bay 71

Tuesday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at TCU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Marquette 86, E. Illinois 83, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Maine at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Providence, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday’s Games

Seattle 73, Idaho St. 67

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Radford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
High Point 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Liberty 75, Howard 55

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

High Point at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

VMI at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 72, Maryland 70

Virginia 49, Wisconsin 37

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

