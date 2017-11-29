Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 29, 2017 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Maine 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 76, Maine 55

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Delaware St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMBC at Army, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Houston 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
SMU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 112, Savannah St. 66

SMU 95, Rio Grande 64

Tulsa 100, UTSA 96

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at UConn, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Florida at Elon, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Missouri at UCF, 9 p.m.

Temple at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VCU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 85, Charlotte 70

VCU 85, Appalachian St. 72

Rhode Island 86, Brown 62

W. Michigan 65, Saint Louis 51

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

La Salle at Towson, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 78, Rutgers 73

Pittsburgh 71, High Point 63

Georgia Tech 52, Northwestern 51

Purdue 66, Louisville 57

Virginia Tech 79, Iowa 55

Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
NJIT 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT 73, LIU Brooklyn 69

Washington 85, Kennesaw St. 71

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier 76, Baylor 63

Kansas 96, Toledo 58

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at TCU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Providence 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier 76, Baylor 63

Georgetown 76, Maine 55

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at Providence, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Creighton at Gonzaga, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
High Point 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian 74, UNC-Greensboro 72

Pittsburgh 71, High Point 63

VMI 76, Charleston Southern 68

Vanderbilt 74, Radford 62

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Purdue 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 78, Rutgers 73

Georgia Tech 52, Northwestern 51

Purdue 66, Louisville 57

Virginia Tech 79, Iowa 55

Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 79, San Francisco 72

California 83, CS Northridge 63

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

