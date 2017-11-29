NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Georgetown 76, Maine 55
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Delaware St., 8 p.m.
Hartford at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Army, 5 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Wichita St. 112, Savannah St. 66
SMU 95, Rio Grande 64
Tulsa 100, UTSA 96
Columbia at UConn, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Elon, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
Missouri at UCF, 9 p.m.
Temple at South Carolina, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Davidson 85, Charlotte 70
VCU 85, Appalachian St. 72
Rhode Island 86, Brown 62
W. Michigan 65, Saint Louis 51
ETSU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Richmond, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Towson, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Florida St. 78, Rutgers 73
Pittsburgh 71, High Point 63
Georgia Tech 52, Northwestern 51
Purdue 66, Louisville 57
Virginia Tech 79, Iowa 55
Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73
Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.
Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
NJIT 73, LIU Brooklyn 69
Washington 85, Kennesaw St. 71
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Xavier 76, Baylor 63
Kansas 96, Toledo 58
Austin Peay at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at TCU, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Xavier 76, Baylor 63
Georgetown 76, Maine 55
Rider at Providence, 7 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Gonzaga, 10:15 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
S. Utah at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Presbyterian 74, UNC-Greensboro 72
Pittsburgh 71, High Point 63
VMI 76, Charleston Southern 68
Vanderbilt 74, Radford 62
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Furman, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Florida St. 78, Rutgers 73
Georgia Tech 52, Northwestern 51
Purdue 66, Louisville 57
Virginia Tech 79, Iowa 55
Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73
Penn St. at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Clemson at Ohio St., 7:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.
Duke at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Santa Barbara 79, San Francisco 72
California 83, CS Northridge 63
Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Pacific at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.