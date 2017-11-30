NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Sacred Heart 87, Mass.-Lowell 80
Albany (NY) 75, Colgate 69
Boston U. 70, New Hampshire 69
Vermont 71, Richmond 65
Binghamton 85, Delaware St. 64
Hartford at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Army, 5 p.m.
Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
UConn 77, Columbia 73, OT
Tulane 81, Alcorn St. 65
Houston 75, New Orleans 66
South Florida at Elon, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
Missouri at UCF, 9 p.m.
Temple at South Carolina, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at UConn, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
South Florida at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at SMU, 10 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
ETSU 82, Fordham 77
St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 55
Auburn 73, Dayton 60
Saint Joseph’s 83, Bucknell 70
George Washington 73, Morgan St. 66
Vermont 71, Richmond 65
Quinnipiac 68, UMass 66
George Mason 76, James Madison 72
La Salle at Towson, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.
Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.
UMass at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
NC State 85, Penn St. 78
Clemson 79, Ohio St. 65
North Carolina 86, Michigan 71
Nebraska 71, Boston College 62
Miami 86, Minnesota 81
Duke 91, Indiana 81
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 12 p.m.
SC State at NC State, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Mississippi, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Miami, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
UNC-Asheville 82, SC-Upstate 70
North Florida 84, E. Michigan 81, OT
Tennessee Tech 86, Lipscomb 80
NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Oklahoma St. 79, Austin Peay 63
Texas 82, Florida A&M 58
Kansas St. 77, Oral Roberts 68
TCU 87, Belmont 76
Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Yale at TCU, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Providence 88, Rider 84
Villanova 90, Penn 62
Marquette 95, Chicago St. 69
Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Gonzaga, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.
Georgia at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|z-N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
S. Utah 88, Pepperdine 82
Stanford 70, Montana 54
UC Davis 56, N. Colorado 51
N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
UNC-Asheville 82, SC-Upstate 70
Winthrop 93, Furman 74
Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
NC A&T at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
NC State 85, Penn St. 78
Clemson 79, Ohio St. 65
North Carolina 86, Michigan 71
Nebraska 71, Boston College 62
Miami 86, Minnesota 81
Duke 91, Indiana 81
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|z-Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Arizona 91, Long Beach St. 56
UC Davis 56, N. Colorado 51
Pacific at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington St., 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Utah, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Nevada at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.