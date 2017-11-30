Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 30, 2017 3:01 am
 
5 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
z-Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Maine 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart 87, Mass.-Lowell 80

Albany (NY) 75, Colgate 69

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Boston U. 70, New Hampshire 69

Vermont 71, Richmond 65

Binghamton 85, Delaware St. 64

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMBC at Army, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Houston 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
SMU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 77, Columbia 73, OT

Tulane 81, Alcorn St. 65

Houston 75, New Orleans 66

Thursday’s Games

South Florida at Elon, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Missouri at UCF, 9 p.m.

Temple at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at UConn, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

South Florida at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at SMU, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VCU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UMass 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU 82, Fordham 77

St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 55

Auburn 73, Dayton 60

Saint Joseph’s 83, Bucknell 70

George Washington 73, Morgan St. 66

Vermont 71, Richmond 65

Quinnipiac 68, UMass 66

George Mason 76, James Madison 72

Friday’s Games

La Salle at Towson, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.

UMass at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
North Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Clemson 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC State 85, Penn St. 78

Clemson 79, Ohio St. 65

North Carolina 86, Michigan 71

Nebraska 71, Boston College 62

Miami 86, Minnesota 81

Duke 91, Indiana 81

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Davidson, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 12 p.m.

SC State at NC State, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Boston College at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
NJIT 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 82, SC-Upstate 70

North Florida 84, E. Michigan 81, OT

Tennessee Tech 86, Lipscomb 80

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 79, Austin Peay 63

Texas 82, Florida A&M 58

Kansas St. 77, Oral Roberts 68

TCU 87, Belmont 76

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

NJIT at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Yale at TCU, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Butler 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 88, Rider 84

Villanova 90, Penn 62

Marquette 95, Chicago St. 69

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Creighton at Gonzaga, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Xavier, 12 p.m.

Georgia at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Butler, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
z-N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Montana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah 88, Pepperdine 82

Stanford 70, Montana 54

UC Davis 56, N. Colorado 51

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Radford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
High Point 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 82, SC-Upstate 70

Winthrop 93, Furman 74

Thursday’s Games

Campbell at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

NC A&T at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Purdue 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Nebraska 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Maryland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Michigan 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC State 85, Penn St. 78

Clemson 79, Ohio St. 65

North Carolina 86, Michigan 71

Nebraska 71, Boston College 62

Miami 86, Minnesota 81

Duke 91, Indiana 81

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
z-Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 91, Long Beach St. 56

UC Davis 56, N. Colorado 51

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Utah, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Nevada at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.