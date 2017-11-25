Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

November 25, 2017 11:52 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 18

Mount Union 21, Washington & Lee 0

Berry 34, Huntingdon 20

Delaware Valley 35, Western New England 0

Brockport 66, Plymouth State 0

Husson 23, Springfield 21

Frostburg State 35, Wittenberg 7

Washington & Jefferson 31, Johns Hopkins 28

Wesley 45, RPI 27

Trine 63, Monmouth (Ill.) 24

North Central 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 7

Wartburg 35, Franklin 34, OT

Case Western 28, Illinois Wesleyan 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, Chapman 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Eureka 8

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Lakeland 0

Linfield 27, Hardin-Simmons 13

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 25

Mount Union 45, Case Western 16

Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23

Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15

Brockport 49, Wesley 28

Wartburg 49, Trine 7

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 2

Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), TBA

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 9

Wisconsin-Oshkosh–Wartburg winner vs. Mount Union-Frostburg State winner, TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor–St. Thomas (Minn.) winner vs. Delaware Valley-Brockport winner, TBA

Championship
Friday, Dec. 15
At Salem, Va.

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

