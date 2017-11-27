NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 18
Mount Union 21, Washington & Lee 0
Berry 34, Huntingdon 20
Delaware Valley 35, Western New England 0
Brockport 66, Plymouth State 0
Husson 23, Springfield 21
Frostburg State 35, Wittenberg 7
Washington & Jefferson 31, Johns Hopkins 28
Wesley 45, RPI 27
Trine 63, Monmouth (Ill.) 24
North Central 17 St. John’s (Minn.) 7
Wartburg 35, Franklin 34, OT
Case Western 28, Illinois Wesleyan 0
Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, Chapman 6
St. Thomas (Minn.) 47, Eureka 8
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Lakeland 0
Linfield 27, Hardin-Simmons 13
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Mount Union 45, Case Western 16
Frostburg State 46, Washington & Jefferson 23
Delaware Valley 37, Husson 15
Brockport 49, Wesley 28
Wartburg 49, Trine 7
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42, North Central 21
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Linfield 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 29, Berry 13
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Brockport (12-0) at Delaware Valley (12-0), Noon
Frostburg State (11-1) at Mount Union (12-0), Noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (11-0) at Wartburg (12-0), 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Wisconsin-Oshkosh-Wartburg winner vs. Mount Union-Frostburg State winner, TBA
Mary Hardin-Baylor-St. Thomas (Minn.) winner vs. Delaware Valley-Brockport winner, TBA
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 15
|At Salem, Va.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.