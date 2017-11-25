Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

November 25, 2017 5:46 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-3), 4 p.m.

Western Illinois (8-3) at Weber State (9-2), 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (9-2) at Northern Iowa (7-4), 5 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Arizona (7-4), 8 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 2

Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ)-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota-Nicholls winner at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.

San Diego-Northern Arizona winner at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.

Western Illinois-Weber State winner at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 8

TBD

Saturday, Dec. 9

TBD

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 15

TBD, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

TBD, 4:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 6
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

