NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Furman 28, Elon 27
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
South Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-3), 4 p.m.
Western Illinois (8-3) at Weber State (9-2), 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) (9-2) at Northern Iowa (7-4), 5 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Arizona (7-4), 8 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ)-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota-Nicholls winner at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego-Northern Arizona winner at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Western Illinois-Weber State winner at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 8
TBD
TBD
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 15
TBD, 8 p.m.
TBD, 4:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 6
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon