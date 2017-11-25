Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

November 25, 2017 11:42 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 25

Furman 28, Elon 27

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19

Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10

Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 2

Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.

San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.

Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 8 or Saturday, Dec. 9

Stony Brook-James Madison winner vs. Weber St.-S. Utah winner

Kennesaw St.-Jacksonville St. winner vs. South Dakota-Sam Houston St. winner

N. Iowa-South Dakota St. winner vs. New Hampshire-Cent. Arkansas winner

Furman-Wofford winner vs. San Diego-North Dakota St. winner

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 15

TBD, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

TBD, 4:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 6
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

