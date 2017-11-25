NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Furman 28, Elon 27
Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29
New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0
Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17
South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31
Weber State 21, Western Illinois 19
Northern Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7
San Diego 41, Northern Arizona 10
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Stony Brook (10-2) at James Madison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-1) at Jacksonville State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Wofford (9-2), 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa (8-4) at South Dakota State (9-2), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire (8-4) at Central Arkansas (10-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota (8-4) at Sam Houston State (10-1), 3 p.m.
San Diego (10-2) at North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
Weber State (10-2) at Southern Utah (9-2), 8 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 8 or Saturday, Dec. 9
Stony Brook-James Madison winner vs. Weber St.-S. Utah winner
Kennesaw St.-Jacksonville St. winner vs. South Dakota-Sam Houston St. winner
N. Iowa-South Dakota St. winner vs. New Hampshire-Cent. Arkansas winner
Furman-Wofford winner vs. San Diego-North Dakota St. winner
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 15
TBD, 8 p.m.
TBD, 4:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 6
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon