NCAA Football

November 26, 2017 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 7 1 257 141 11 1 422 163
NC State 6 2 239 191 8 4 367 297
Louisville 4 4 292 267 8 4 468 325
Boston 4 4 204 177 7 5 314 270
Wake Forest 4 4 250 232 7 5 404 316
Florida St. 3 5 156 201 5 6 278 253
Syracuse 2 6 189 297 4 8 329 386
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 7 1 217 150 10 1 351 201
Virginia Tech 5 3 185 121 9 3 345 162
Georgia Tech 4 4 224 202 5 6 309 292
Duke 3 5 158 184 6 6 309 249
Virginia 3 5 161 235 6 6 286 320
Pittsburgh 3 5 182 196 5 7 287 319
North Carolina 1 7 154 274 3 9 312 375

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Florida St. 77, Delaware St. 6

Miami 44, Virginia 28

Clemson 61, The Citadel 3

Virginia Tech 20, Pittsburgh 14

North Carolina 65, W. Carolina 10

Louisville 56, Syracuse 10

Duke 43, Georgia Tech 20

Boston 39, UConn 16

Wake Forest 30, NC State 24

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 24, Miami 14

Virginia Tech 10, Virginia 0

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7

Florida St. 38, Florida 22

Louisville 44, Kentucky 17

Boston 42, Syracuse 14

Duke 31, Wake Forest 23

NC State 33, North Carolina 21

Clemson 34, South Carolina 10

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 8 0 359 187 11 0 531 247
South Florida 6 2 301 186 9 2 421 248
Temple 4 4 209 218 6 6 298 332
Cincinnati 2 6 169 277 4 8 251 382
UConn 2 6 210 306 3 9 283 455
East Carolina 2 6 215 369 3 9 299 540
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 7 1 388 234 10 1 517 339
Houston 5 3 231 207 7 4 312 253
SMU 4 4 290 303 7 5 482 426
Navy 4 4 227 233 6 5 334 321
Tulane 3 5 242 240 5 7 330 350
Tulsa 1 7 198 279 2 10 352 450

___

Thursday, Nov. 16

South Florida 27, Tulsa 20

Saturday, Nov. 18

East Carolina 48, Cincinnati 20

UCF 45, Temple 19

Memphis 66, SMU 45

Notre Dame 24, Navy 17

Tulane 20, Houston 17

Boston 39, UConn 16

Friday’s Games

Houston 24, Navy 14

UCF 49, South Florida 42

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 22, UConn 21

SMU 41, Tulane 38

Memphis 70, East Carolina 13

Temple 43, Tulsa 22

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 8 1 400 271 11 1 543 308
TCU 7 2 267 145 10 2 414 188
Oklahoma St. 6 3 393 309 9 3 555 361
Iowa St. 5 4 235 170 7 5 359 252
Kansas St. 5 4 268 270 7 5 385 310
West Virginia 5 4 296 312 7 5 435 379
Texas 5 4 229 182 6 6 350 260
Texas Tech 3 6 277 302 6 6 412 381
Baylor 1 8 217 332 1 11 292 431
Kansas 0 9 129 418 1 11 224 521

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Texas 28, West Virginia 14

TCU 27, Texas Tech 3

Iowa St. 23, Baylor 13

Kansas St. 45, Oklahoma St. 40

Oklahoma 41, Kansas 3

Friday’s Games

TCU 45, Baylor 22

Texas Tech 27, Texas 23

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 58, Kansas 17

Kansas St. 20, Iowa St. 19

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 31

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 1 417 179 10 2 525 238
Penn St. 7 2 358 172 10 2 499 186
Michigan St. 7 2 196 181 9 3 277 243
Michigan 5 4 211 175 8 4 309 219
Rutgers 3 6 124 294 4 8 216 340
Indiana 2 7 209 270 5 7 322 304
Maryland 2 7 165 349 4 8 289 445
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 9 0 288 114 12 0 418 144
Northwestern 7 2 259 170 9 3 356 238
Iowa 4 5 241 181 7 5 340 239
Purdue 4 5 183 173 6 6 290 232
Nebraska 3 6 214 338 4 8 309 437
Minnesota 2 7 166 250 5 7 265 274
Illinois 0 9 118 303 2 10 185 378

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10

Northwestern 39, Minnesota 0

Indiana 41, Rutgers 0

Purdue 24, Iowa 15

Ohio St. 52, Illinois 14

Michigan St. 17, Maryland 7

Penn St. 56, Nebraska 44

Friday’s Games

Iowa 56, Nebraska 14

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 31, Michigan 20

Purdue 31, Indiana 24

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0

Penn St. 66, Maryland 3

Northwestern 42, Illinois 7

Michigan St. 40, Rutgers 7

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 8 0 368 191 9 3 477 298
FIU 5 3 210 216 7 4 267 297
Marshall 4 4 206 147 7 5 316 231
Middle Tennessee 4 4 234 193 6 6 297 291
W. Kentucky 4 4 226 233 6 6 314 322
Old Dominion 3 5 177 265 5 7 248 380
Charlotte 1 7 125 251 1 11 170 393
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 7 1 293 251 9 3 450 399
Southern Miss 6 2 266 211 8 4 366 276
UAB 6 2 249 175 8 4 355 292
Louisiana Tech 4 4 222 206 6 6 345 320
UTSA 3 5 147 146 6 5 259 187
Rice 1 7 163 238 1 11 195 429
UTEP 0 8 83 246 0 12 141 441

___

Friday, Nov. 17

W. Kentucky 41, Middle Tennessee 38

Saturday, Nov. 18

Old Dominion 24, Rice 21

Southern Miss 66, Charlotte 21

Louisiana Tech 42, UTEP 21

Florida 36, UAB 7

North Texas 52, Army 49

UTSA 9, Marshall 7

FAU 52, FIU 24

Friday’s Games

FIU 41, W. Kentucky 17

Saturday’s Games

UAB 28, UTEP 7

North Texas 30, Rice 14

FAU 31, Charlotte 12

Southern Miss 28, Marshall 27

Middle Tennessee 41, Old Dominion 10

Louisiana Tech 20, UTSA 6

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 9 3 424 262
Army 0 0 0 0 8 3 343 238
UMass 0 0 0 0 4 7 322 319
BYU 0 0 0 0 4 9 222 321

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

UMass 16, BYU 10

Notre Dame 24, Navy 17

North Texas 52, Army 49

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20

BYU 30, Hawaii 20

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 6 2 196 179 7 5 279 297
Ohio 5 3 287 185 8 4 467 309
Buffalo 4 4 251 219 6 6 342 298
Miami (Ohio) 4 4 202 175 5 7 293 289
Bowling Green 2 6 247 313 2 10 304 456
Kent St. 1 7 109 271 2 10 153 421
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 7 1 296 165 10 2 464 305
Cent. Michigan 6 2 256 198 8 4 356 321
N. Illinois 6 2 255 166 8 4 362 250
W. Michigan 4 4 276 229 6 6 407 348
E. Michigan 3 5 226 208 5 7 313 280
Ball St. 0 8 94 387 2 10 215 488

___

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Akron 37, Ohio 34

Cent. Michigan 42, Kent St. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 15

E. Michigan 27, Miami (Ohio) 24

N. Illinois 35, W. Michigan 31

Toledo 66, Bowling Green 37

Thursday, Nov. 16

Buffalo 40, Ball St. 24

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 24, Kent St. 14

E. Michigan 34, Bowling Green 31

Miami (Ohio) 28, Ball St. 7

Friday’s Games

Toledo 37, W. Michigan 10

Cent. Michigan 31, N. Illinois 24

Buffalo 31, Ohio 24

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 7 1 285 169 9 3 400 278
Colorado St. 5 3 284 235 7 5 406 330
Wyoming 5 3 180 131 7 5 268 214
Utah St. 4 4 261 182 6 6 372 324
Air Force 4 4 257 291 5 7 377 389
New Mexico 1 7 152 270 3 9 248 382
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 7 1 221 105 9 3 333 207
San Diego St. 6 2 243 139 10 2 365 221
UNLV 4 4 220 237 5 7 346 381
Nevada 3 5 259 264 3 9 338 407
Hawaii 1 7 151 268 3 9 273 407
San Jose St. 1 7 114 336 2 11 206 542

___

Friday, Nov. 17

UNLV 38, New Mexico 35

Saturday, Nov. 18

Fresno St. 13, Wyoming 7

Utah St. 38, Hawaii 0

Colorado St. 42, San Jose St. 14

Boise St. 44, Air Force 19

San Diego St. 42, Nevada 23

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 35, New Mexico 10

Saturday’s Games

Nevada 23, UNLV 16

Fresno St. 28, Boise St. 17

San Jose St. 20, Wyoming 17

BYU 30, Hawaii 20

Air Force 38, Utah St. 35

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 8 1 328 210 10 2 418 314
Arizona St. 6 3 281 262 7 5 383 375
Arizona 5 4 361 350 7 5 502 409
UCLA 4 5 259 326 6 6 405 441
Utah 3 6 244 242 6 6 354 287
Colorado 2 7 222 311 5 7 317 338
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 7 2 302 137 10 2 443 174
Stanford 7 2 271 201 9 3 388 248
Washington St. 6 3 254 242 9 3 377 293
Oregon 4 5 272 270 7 5 440 339
California 2 7 238 275 5 7 333 341
Oregon St. 0 9 172 378 1 11 248 516

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Arizona St. 40, Oregon St. 24

Oregon 48, Arizona 28

Stanford 17, California 14

Southern Cal 28, UCLA 23

Washington 33, Utah 30

Friday’s Games

UCLA 30, California 27

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 42, Arizona 30

Oregon 69, Oregon St. 10

Stanford 38, Notre Dame 20

Washington 41, Washington St. 14

Utah 34, Colorado 13

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 7 1 307 98 11 1 469 138
Auburn 7 1 327 152 10 2 440 197
LSU 6 2 209 165 9 3 337 225
Mississippi St. 4 4 210 191 8 4 385 245
Texas A&M 4 4 205 250 7 5 373 344
Mississippi 3 5 236 316 6 6 394 415
Arkansas 1 7 208 337 4 8 345 434
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 1 295 115 11 1 426 165
South Carolina 5 3 196 162 8 4 289 250
Kentucky 4 4 217 246 7 5 309 343
Missouri 4 4 277 270 7 5 472 381
Florida 3 5 168 222 4 7 243 300
Vanderbilt 1 7 180 346 5 7 295 376
Tennessee 0 8 113 278 4 8 238 349

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Alabama 56, Mercer 0

Mississippi St. 28, Arkansas 21

Auburn 42, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Georgia 42, Kentucky 13

Florida 36, UAB 7

South Carolina 31, Wofford 10

Texas A&M 31, Mississippi 24

LSU 30, Tennessee 10

Missouri 45, Vanderbilt 17

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 28

Friday’s Games

Missouri 48, Arkansas 45

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7

Florida St. 38, Florida 22

Louisville 44, Kentucky 17

Auburn 26, Alabama 14

Vanderbilt 42, Tennessee 24

Clemson 34, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Texas A&M 21

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 6 1 235 116 9 2 328 185
Arkansas St. 6 1 294 152 7 3 399 242
Appalachian St. 6 1 228 161 7 4 338 249
Georgia St. 5 2 169 183 6 4 207 256
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 188 208 5 6 324 417
Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 337 343 4 7 397 450
New Mexico St. 3 4 207 228 5 6 333 349
South Alabama 3 4 126 171 4 7 221 296
Idaho 2 5 134 144 3 8 227 299
Georgia Southern 2 5 177 188 2 9 233 358
Coastal Carolina 1 6 147 242 2 9 256 391
Texas St. 1 7 160 266 2 10 207 403

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Auburn 42, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Arkansas St. 30, Texas St. 12

Georgia Southern 52, South Alabama 0

Coastal Carolina 13, Idaho 7

Louisiana-Lafayette 47, New Mexico St. 34

Friday’s Games

Troy 62, Texas St. 9

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 31, Georgia St. 10

Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Monroe 50

New Mexico St. 17, Idaho 10

Georgia Southern 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 7 1 266 126 10 2 414 202
S. Utah 7 1 294 194 9 2 390 306
E. Washington 6 2 300 250 7 4 379 367
Sacramento St. 6 2 328 246 7 4 414 327
N. Arizona 6 2 272 199 7 5 363 356
Montana 5 3 277 230 7 4 385 319
Montana St. 5 3 237 197 5 6 278 275
UC Davis 3 5 281 295 5 6 370 354
Idaho St. 2 6 229 306 4 7 309 391
N. Colorado 2 6 216 286 3 7 278 341
North Dakota 2 6 220 299 3 8 277 381
Cal Poly 1 7 138 253 1 10 203 352
Portland St. 0 8 204 381 0 11 256 473

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

N. Colorado 42, Cal Poly 0

Montana St. 31, Montana 23

Weber St. 35, Idaho St. 7

S. Utah 48, N. Arizona 20

Sacramento St. 52, UC Davis 47

E. Washington 59, Portland St. 33

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. 21, W. Illinois 19

San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 5 0 177 52 11 1 377 176
Monmouth (NJ) 4 1 183 146 9 3 394 331
Charleston Southern 3 2 57 89 6 5 250 218
Liberty 2 3 166 163 6 5 358 334
Presbyterian 1 4 80 145 4 7 182 325
Gardner-Webb 0 5 64 132 1 10 177 311

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Charleston Southern 20, Liberty 19

Presbyterian 31, Gardner-Webb 21

Kennesaw St. 52, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 8 0 234 61 11 0 395 99
Stony Brook 7 1 214 165 10 2 373 242
Elon 6 2 163 175 8 4 256 298
New Hampshire 5 3 167 150 8 4 274 230
Delaware 5 3 170 141 7 4 233 185
Richmond 4 4 218 186 6 5 340 272
Towson 3 5 149 186 5 6 192 263
Villanova 3 5 121 126 5 6 231 177
Maine 3 5 155 177 4 6 246 233
Albany (NY) 2 6 120 150 4 7 191 195
Rhode Island 2 6 157 236 3 8 222 300
William & Mary 0 8 105 220 2 9 165 263

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

James Madison 31, Elon 3

Stony Brook 20, Maine 19

Albany (NY) 15, New Hampshire 0

Villanova 28, Delaware 7

Towson 29, Rhode Island 10

Richmond 27, William & Mary 20

Saturday’s Games

Furman 28, Elon 27

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 6 1 216 118 9 1 345 156
Columbia 5 2 146 130 8 2 239 175
Dartmouth 5 2 180 141 8 2 274 200
Penn 4 3 170 144 6 4 298 257
Harvard 3 4 131 180 5 5 220 209
Cornell 3 4 134 155 3 7 173 243
Princeton 2 5 267 201 5 5 382 265
Brown 0 7 65 240 2 8 130 301

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Yale 24, Harvard 3

Columbia 24, Brown 6

Dartmouth 54, Princeton 44

Penn 29, Cornell 22

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 8 0 264 101 11 0 400 135
Bethune-Cookman 6 2 187 154 7 4 228 263
Howard 6 2 234 164 7 4 329 310
NC Central 5 3 164 134 7 4 236 211
Hampton 5 3 154 154 6 5 236 243
Norfolk St. 4 4 179 194 4 7 209 303
Savannah St. 3 5 177 185 3 8 214 347
SC State 2 6 156 174 3 7 205 188
Florida A&M 2 6 193 229 3 8 242 309
Delaware St. 2 6 133 262 2 9 158 420
Morgan St. 1 7 214 304 1 10 214 405

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Florida St. 77, Delaware St. 6

Norfolk St. 45, Morgan St. 32

Savannah St. 34, SC State 10

NC A&T 24, NC Central 10

Hampton 20, Howard 17

Bethune-Cookman 29, Florida A&M 24

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 7 1 261 115 10 1 429 135
South Dakota St. 6 2 279 198 9 2 412 248
N. Iowa 6 2 224 159 8 4 360 270
W. Illinois 5 3 260 201 8 4 410 266
South Dakota 4 4 259 218 8 4 454 290
Illinois St. 4 4 182 163 6 5 287 213
Youngstown St. 4 4 217 173 6 5 327 210
S. Illinois 2 6 180 238 4 7 301 302
Missouri St. 2 6 195 294 3 8 266 421
Indiana St. 0 8 90 388 0 11 158 494

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Youngstown St. 38, Missouri St. 10

N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 7

W. Illinois 28, S. Illinois 14

South Dakota St. 31, South Dakota 28

N. Iowa 41, Indiana St. 3

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

Weber St. 21, W. Illinois 19

N. Iowa 46, Monmouth (NJ) 7

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 6 0 206 125 8 4 352 313
Duquesne 4 2 206 108 7 4 354 262
Bryant 4 2 187 168 6 5 333 382
St. Francis (PA) 3 3 121 95 5 6 241 161
Sacred Heart 2 4 133 160 4 7 277 295
Wagner 2 4 122 173 4 7 234 304
Robert Morris 0 6 73 219 2 9 112 331

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Wagner 28, Sacred Heart 15

Bryant 38, Duquesne 29

CCSU 42, Robert Morris 14

E. Kentucky 14, St. Francis (PA) 10

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 14, CCSU 0

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 8 0 271 103 10 1 339 163
Austin Peay 7 1 201 154 8 4 327 297
E. Illinois 5 3 149 184 6 5 194 286
UT Martin 4 4 136 105 6 5 216 157
E. Kentucky 3 5 181 224 4 7 228 292
SE Missouri 3 5 169 142 3 8 225 240
Tennessee St. 2 5 149 178 6 5 267 216
Murray St. 2 5 121 191 3 8 232 322
Tennessee Tech 1 7 133 229 1 10 174 325

___

Thursday, Nov. 16

Jacksonville St. 36, Tennessee St. 6

Saturday, Nov. 18

E. Kentucky 14, St. Francis (PA) 10

SE Missouri 21, Murray St. 10

UT Martin 24, Tennessee Tech 0

Austin Peay 28, E. Illinois 13

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 5 1 223 73 7 4 305 192
Lehigh 5 1 244 191 5 7 430 492
Fordham 3 3 124 147 4 7 239 384
Holy Cross 3 3 121 119 4 7 254 279
Lafayette 3 3 69 95 3 8 132 299
Bucknell 2 4 58 129 5 6 185 249
Georgetown 0 6 64 149 1 10 138 299

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Fordham 20, Bucknell 9

Lehigh 38, Lafayette 31

Colgate 35, Georgetown 10

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 59, Lehigh 29

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 8 0 371 97 10 2 470 189
Drake 6 2 223 137 7 4 295 279
Jacksonville 5 3 205 285 7 4 324 385
Campbell 5 3 276 203 6 5 372 247
Valparaiso 5 3 223 213 6 5 330 313
Butler 4 4 224 185 6 5 294 275
Dayton 4 4 180 153 5 6 238 217
Marist 3 5 197 240 4 7 234 338
Morehead St. 3 5 180 307 4 7 266 448
Stetson 1 7 139 244 2 9 166 337
Davidson 0 8 131 285 2 9 220 376

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Morehead St. 21, Davidson 14

Drake 52, Jacksonville 7

Valparaiso 8, Dayton 7

San Diego 35, Marist 7

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 41, N. Arizona 10

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 7 1 228 177 9 2 296 239
Furman 6 2 294 159 8 4 414 283
Samford 6 2 228 133 8 4 336 267
W. Carolina 5 3 256 175 7 5 389 325
Mercer 4 4 212 173 5 6 270 260
The Citadel 3 5 155 208 5 6 237 290
Chattanooga 3 5 165 191 3 8 195 284
ETSU 2 6 154 248 4 7 211 313
VMI 0 8 68 296 0 11 88 408

___

Saturday, Nov. 18

Alabama 56, Mercer 0

Clemson 61, The Citadel 3

Chattanooga 10, ETSU 3

North Carolina 65, W. Carolina 10

Samford 26, Furman 20

South Carolina 31, Wofford 10

Saturday’s Games

Furman 28, Elon 27

Kennesaw St. 28, Samford 17

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 9 0 354 121 10 1 414 189
Sam Houston St. 8 1 413 248 10 1 505 313
McNeese St. 7 2 252 140 9 2 328 188
Nicholls 7 2 250 227 8 4 339 302
Southeastern Louisiana 6 3 312 203 6 5 383 282
Northwestern St. 4 5 216 271 4 7 250 346
Stephen F. Austin 4 5 188 216 4 7 216 325
Abilene Christian 2 7 185 245 2 9 209 321
Lamar 1 8 161 326 2 9 247 391
Incarnate Word 1 7 182 361 1 10 232 525
Houston Baptist 0 9 115 270 1 10 150 307

___

Thursday, Nov. 16

Prairie View 42, Incarnate Word 28

Southeastern Louisiana 21, Nicholls 17

Saturday, Nov. 18

Sam Houston St. 53, Houston Baptist 33

Cent. Arkansas 34, Abilene Christian 0

Northwestern St. 38, Stephen F. Austin 21

McNeese St. 13, Lamar 3

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 38, Nicholls 31

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 8 0 284 140 10 1 352 213
Southern 5 2 239 187 7 4 301 305
Prairie View 4 3 210 142 6 5 330 275
Texas Southern 2 6 155 221 2 9 182 322
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 6 167 229 2 9 231 379
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 6 2 253 149 7 4 340 221
Alabama St. 4 3 90 127 5 6 154 198
Alabama A&M 3 4 165 154 4 7 193 292
Jackson St. 3 5 118 171 3 8 140 284
MVSU 1 6 94 255 2 9 164 445

___

Thursday, Nov. 16

Prairie View 42, Incarnate Word 28

Saturday, Nov. 18

Alabama St. 16, MVSU 10

Alabama A&M 21, Kentucky State 13

Jackson St. 7, Alcorn St. 3

Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 10

Thursday’s Games

Cheyney at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. 37, Edward Waters 3

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 30, Southern 21

Prairie View 30, Texas Southern 16

