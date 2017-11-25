Listen Live Sports

Nebraska fires Mike Riley after 4-8 record in his 3rd season

November 25, 2017 11:21 am
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has fired coach Mike Riley after three seasons in which he was unable to return the Cornhuskers to national prominence let alone make them a factor in the Big Ten.

Athletic director Bill Moos announced Riley’s dismissal Saturday. Riley was under contract through February 2021 and is due a buyout of more than $6.6 million.

The Cornhuskers finished the season 4-8 after a 56-14 loss at home to Iowa on Friday. The four wins were the program’s fewest since going 3-6-1 in 1961.

UCF Scott Frost, the quarterback on the 1997 Nebraska team that split the national championship with Michigan, is the popular choice of the fans to replace Riley.

Riley was 19-19 and lost 12 of the last 18. Nebraska had losing records two of Riley’s three seasons.

