Neely’s career night leads Oakland past Texas Southern 97-87

November 30, 2017 9:28 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Brailen Neely came off the bench to score 22 points and dish off 13 assists, both career highs, and Oakland held off Texas Southern 97-87 on Thursday night.

Martez Walker also scored 22, Nick Daniels had 21 to tie his career high and Jalen Hayes had 20 with 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (4-3).

Demontrae Jefferson scored 25 points, Donte Clark 24 and Trayvon Reed had 14 with 11 rebounds for the Tigers (0-7), who were playing their first non-Power 5 opponent of the season.

Clark and Reed split eight points for a Tiger run that cut a 13-point deficit to 81-76 with 4:04 to play. But from that point, the Grizzlies made 12 of 14 free throws, 9 of 10 in the final minute with Hayes going 6 for 6.

Each teams made seven 3-pointers and grabbed 37 rebounds, the Grizzlies had one more field goal and the free throws were even until the closing stretch. Oakland outscored the Tigers by eight at the line. Oakland ended up with 26 assists on 34 baskets and just eight turnovers.

