Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nevada makes 14 3-pointers, beats Illinois State 98-68

November 30, 2017 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 21 points and Kendall Stephens added 19, and the duo made 11 3-pointers in a 98-68 victory over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Martin was 6 of 8 from long range and Stephens made 5 of 10, and the Wolf Pack finished 14-of-29 shooting from beyond the arc. Nevada (7-0) made a program-record 17 3s in its 89-74 win against Pacific on Nov. 18, and is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season. Nevada opened the 1951-52 season 14-0.

Jordan Caroline added 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field for the Wolf Pack.

Phil Fayne scored 15 points to lead Illinois State (3-4). Milik Yarbrough had 14 points and made four 3-pointers. Keyshawn Evans chipped in 13 points with three 3s. The Redbirds made 24 field goals, 12 from long range, but missed seven free throws and were outrebounded 42-24.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.