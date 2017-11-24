Listen Live Sports

Nilsson wins opening World Cup cross-country sprint

November 24, 2017
 
RUKA, Finland (AP) — Swedish skier Stina Nilsson won a women’s sprint race as the cross-country World Cup opened for its Olympic season on Friday.

Nilsson won the women’s classical event by 0.24 seconds from Sadie Bjornsen of the United States. Yulia Belorukova of Russia was third, 0.91 seconds off the pace.

Nilsson continued her strong form after winning the last three World Cup sprints last season.

“I had a really good feeling,” she said.

Russia entered three men’s and women’s skiers who have been banned by the International Olympic Committee for their part in a Russian doping scheme at the 2014 Olympics. The IOC bans don’t affect non-Olympic events.

Belorukova hasn’t faced any IOC sanctions.

