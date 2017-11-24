Listen Live Sports

No. 11 West Virginia women beat Drexel to cap Paradise Jam

November 24, 2017 5:42 pm
 
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Teana Muldrow scored 25 points, Kristina King had 10 points and nine rebounds, and No. 11 West Virginia beat Drexel 75-42 on Friday to conclude the relocated Paradise Jam.

Muldrow was 10 of 16 from the floor as the Mountaineers shot 56 percent overall, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. She reached 19 points early in the third as WVU led 44-25.

Chania Ray added 11 points for West Virginia (5-0) and Katrina Pardee chipped it 10. Ashley Jones had six of the Mountaineers’ 20 assists.

Ray made all three of her 3-pointers in the first half and the Mountaineers had an 18-point lead by halftime. King capped the third quarter with a 3-point play and it was a 33-point advantage early in the fourth.

Kelsi Lidge led Drexel (2-3) with four 3-pointers and 16 points. The Dragons were held to 30-percent shooting and turned it over 24 times.

