No. 12 UCF hosts No. 16 Memphis in rematch for AAC title

No. 16 Memphis (10-1, 7-1 AAC, CFP No. 20) at No. 12 UCF (11-0, 8-0, CFP No. 14), American Athletic Conference championship, Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: UCF by 7.

Series record: UCF leads 10-1. Knights won Sept. 30 in Orlando 40-13.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A spot in a New Year’s Six game is up for grabs in a matchup of the nation’s top two scoring offenses. UCF, which joins Wisconsin as the only remaining unbeaten teams, leads the nation at 48.3 points per game and Memphis is second at 47.0.

KEY MATCHUP

UCF Adrian Killins Jr. vs. Memphis run defense. Killins has posted three 100-yard games this season, including 115 yards in the first meeting against Memphis. He had a 96-yard touchdown in the game, which broke school and conference records for longest rush, TD rush and play from scrimmage. The Tigers have allowed over 200 yards on the ground in four games this season, including 350 against UCF.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Memphis: WR Anthony Miller. The former walk-on has more catches, yards receiving and touchdowns for a game, season and career than anyone else in program history. He had three catches for 144 yards and TD in last game.

UCF: QB McKenzie Milton. The sophomore is second in the nation in passing efficiency (182.9) and has six 300-yard games this season. He threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns in the first matchup against Memphis.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is first championship game berth for Memphis. UCF had four appearances in the Conference USA title game and was 2-2. … Both teams are among the top 10 nationally in turnover margin. UCF leads the nation at 1.55, while Memphis is sixth (1.09). … Memphis is averaging 53.6 points and 569.9 yards total offense during its seven-game winning streak. … Since 1996 (when UCF entered FBS play), no other team has gone winless and then won 10 or more games in under two years. … The Knights have scored on their first possession in all but three games this season.

AP college football website: collegefootball.ap.org