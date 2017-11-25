Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 14 Stanford women cruise past Belmont 74-53

November 25, 2017 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alanna Smith finished with a double-double and No. 14 Stanford’s defense clamped down in the second half as the Cardinal rolled to a 74-53 victory over Belmont on Friday night in the Play4Kay Showcase.

Smith connected on 10 of 16 shots from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds for Stanford (4-2), which had its hands full in the first half. Belmont’s Sierra Jones buried a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Bruins (4-2) even at 37 at halftime.

But the second half was a different story as Stanford held Belmont to 16 points. The Bruins hit just 6 of 23 shots in the final 20 minutes and Stanford used a 14-0 run over the final 7:19 of the third quarter to put the game away.

Alexa Romano made half her 10 shots and scored 11 for Stanford.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Darby Maggard paced the Bruins with 13 points and six rebounds, but she scored just two in the second half. Kylee Smith added 10 points for Belmont.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.