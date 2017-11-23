No. 16 Mississippi St QB Fitzgerald leaves with leg injury

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald left with a right leg injury Thursday night in the first quarter against Mississippi.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Fitzgerald was running the ball when he was tackled and his leg bent awkwardly. He was carted off the field.

Fitzgerald came into the game leading the SEC in yards rushing for a quarterback, with 968 yards on the ground in 11 games. He also has thrown for 1,770 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Fitzgerald was replaced by freshman Keytaon Thompson, who has thrown for 66 yards and a touchdown this season. The 16th-ranked Bulldogs were trailing 7-0 at the time of the injury.