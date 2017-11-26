Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 17 South Florida fends off St. John’s 68-59

November 26, 2017 7:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maria Jesperson totaled 25 points and seven rebounds and Kitija Laksa added 18 points and eight boards as No. 17 South Florida pulled away late to beat St. John’s 68-59 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jesperson hit 7 of 10 shots, including all four of her 3-pointers, and 7 of 8 free throws for the Bulls (6-1). Laksa, coming off a career-high 36 points in a 76-66 loss to Notre Dame, hit two 3-pointers giving her 13 straight games with at least two made 3s.

Andrayah Adams hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 for the Red Storm (3-2), while reserve Qadashah Hoppie hit two 3s and scored 12. Maya Singleton had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. John’s, while Akina Wellere scored 11.

Jesperson buried a 3-pointer to give South Florida a 36-23 lead, but Adams answered from long range and the Red Storm trailed 36-26 at halftime.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

St. John’s knotted the score at 44 with a 6-0 run capped by Adams’ jumper with 3:02 left in the third quarter. But Laksa hit a layup and Jesperson added a three-point play for a 49-44 advantage heading into the final quarter. Hoppie’s 3-pointer got St. John’s within 59-57 with 2:13 left to play, but Laura Ferreira, who had 12 points and seven rebounds, hit a free throw, Laksa buried a jumper and two free throws by Laia Flores settled matters.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.