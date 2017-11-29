Listen Live Sports

No. 18 Texas A&M women hold off Rice 82-76

November 29, 2017 10:51 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Anriel Howard had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds, Danni Williams added 19 points, and No. 18 Texas A&M beat Rice 82-76 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies led by 10 with 24.2 seconds to play.

Chennedy Carter made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 17 points for Texas A&M (6-1), which was 14 of 21 from the line compared to Rice’s nine attempts.

Howard scored eight of Texas A&M’s opening 10 points and the Aggies closed the first half on a 10-1 run for a 36-33 lead. Howard had 12 points and five rebounds in the half and Williams added eight points.

Erica Ogwumike led Rice (5-2) with 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting for her third straight game with 20-plus. She made three of Rice’s program-record 15 3-pointers, topping its previous best of 12. Nicole Iademarco added four 3s and 18 points, Olivia Ogwumike had four 3s and 14 points, and Wendy Knight finished with 10 points with eight assists.

