No. 2 Miami looks to stay perfect against Pittsburgh

No. 2 Miami (10-0, 7-0 ACC, CFP No. 2) at Pittsburgh (4-7, 2-5), Friday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: Miami by 13 ½.

Series record: Miami leads 25-10-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The unbeaten Hurricanes are in kind of a weird spot. While a loss to the snake-bitten Panthers would be less than ideal, their spot in the College Football Playoff likely relies on the outcome of next week’s showdown with No. 4 Clemson in the ACC title game. The Hurricanes provide Pitt with a chance to end an uneven season on a high note. The Panthers will miss a bowl game for the first time in a decade. The last time they were in a similar position they spoiled rival West Virginia’s hopes for a spot in the BCS title game with a 13-9 upset to end the 2007 regular season.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s defensive line vs. Pitt’s offensive line: The formula for the Panthers is pretty easy. If the running game gets going behind junior Darrin Hall, Pitt has a chance. The Panthers have averaged 196 yards rushing in their four wins, and 114 yards rushing in their seven losses. The Hurricanes were spotty against the run earlier in the year but have allowed an average of just 88.3 yards on the ground in November.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: K Michael Badgley. Heinz Field is notoriously tough on kickers. Badgley is eight points shy of becoming the sixth kicker in ACC history to reach 400 career points.

Pittsburgh: QB Kenny Pickett. The freshman played well at times after coming in for Ben DiNucci in last week’s narrow loss at Virginia Tech.

FACTS & FIGURES

QB Malik Rosier is tied for ninth on Miami’s single-season passer list with 23 touchdown passes, six away from the mark of 29 set by Steve Walsh in 1988. … Forecasters say the temperature at kickoff could be in the mid-40s, which will be the lowest by far for the Hurricanes this season. Miami is 2-0 in late November visits to Heinz Field since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013. … The young Panthers will say goodbye to 14 seniors on Senior Day. Only eight seniors are on the two-deep chart. … Hall is averaging 122.5 yards rushing over his last four games. … Pitt was the only team to beat national champion Clemson last season.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .