No. 25 Michigan women use big 4th quarter to beat Ohio 74-61

November 25, 2017 5:53 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Katelynn Flaherty scored 31 points, Hallie Thome had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 25 Michigan used a 25-15 fourth quarter to beat Ohio 74-61 on Saturday.

Michigan only led 49-46 at the end of the third quarter but opened the fourth on a 10-0 run — with six straight from Flaherty to start it. She also found Thome for a transition layup and capped the run with a pair of free throws.

Jillian Dunston added nine points and 14 boards for Michigan (4-1), which outrebounded Ohio 50-31. Flaherty was 10 of 22 from the field as Michigan shot 45.5 percent. The Wolverines have only lost to No. 4 Louisville and will play sixth-ranked Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Thome faced her twin sister Hannah in the game. The Ohio reserve had six points in 13 minutes.

Dominique Doseck and Cierra Hooks each scored 17 points for Ohio (3-1). Amani Burke added 12 points.

