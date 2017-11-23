Listen Live Sports

No. 7 Mississippi St. women top No. 24 Arizona St. in Cancun

November 23, 2017 5:48 pm
 
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Roshunda Johnson added 16 to help No. 7 Mississippi State beat No. 24 Arizona State 65-57 on Thursday in the Cancun Challenge.

Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs (4-0).

Trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter, Mississippi State scored nine of the first 11 points, including six by McCowan, to go up 52-47. The Lady Bulldogs’ 6-foot-7 center extended the advantage to 58-51 with 3:23 left by converting an offensive rebound.

Kianna Ibis scored 13 points for the Sun Devils (4-1).

On Friday, Mississippi State will play Columbia, and Arizona State will face Green Bay.

No. 8 BAYLOR 100, MISSOURI STATE 58

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Lauren Cox had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots in her return to Baylor’s lineup, and coach Kim Mulkey also was back for the Junkanoo Jam game.

Cox and Mulkey missed the Lady Bears’ 82-68 loss at UCLA on Saturday. Mulkey didn’t make the trip to UCLA after her daughter, former Lady Bears player and current staffer Makenzie Fuller, lost a baby about 18 weeks into her pregnancy. Cox was hospitalized with complications of diabetes. She had symptoms of dehydration, nausea and vomiting caused by strep throat.

Kalani Brown scored 20 points, and Alexis Morris had 17 for Baylor (4-1). Alexa Willard had 13 points for Missouri State (1-3).

No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 75, BUTLER 68

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Teana Muldrow had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Naomi Davenport added 16 points and 15 rebounds, and West Virginia beat Butler in the relocated Paradise Jam.

Chania Ray added 16 points and had eight assists for West Virginia (4-0).

Whitney Jennings made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Butler (3-2).

