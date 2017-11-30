No. 9 Baylor wins 90-63 over No. 20 Kentucky with 0-fer 3rd

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kristy Wallace scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half and No. 9 Baylor held No. 20 Kentucky without a field goal in the third quarter on way to a 90-63 victory Thursday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Lady Bears outscored the Wildcats 23-6 in that decisive quarter, with Kentucky (6-1) missing all 13 of its shots from the floor while losing for the first time.

Wallace led six players in double figures for Lady Bears (6-1), who shot 54 percent (35 for 65) from the floor and 53 percent (9 for 17) on 3-pointers. The senior guard had plenty of help in the backcourt, with Alexis Morris scoring 15 points and Juicy Landry 14.

Maci Morris had a game-high 22 points for Kentucky, which had four players in double figures and made 11-of-19 3-pointers (58 percent). But the Wildcats shot only 32 percent overall after shooting only 8 for 40 inside the arc.

Baylor was up only 25-21 in the second quarter when Kentucky was called for a flagrant foul. Wallace made the two free throws, Morris added layup to make it a four-point trip and start a 12-2 run.

Kentucky was back within seven before Landrum made two 3s and Wallace added one from long range in a 67-second span just before halftime for a 50-34 lead.

Jaida Roper added 12 points for Kentucky, while Taylor Murray and Makenzie Cann had 10 each.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: This was the Wildcats’ first Top 25 test of the season, and they showed how far they have to go. The lane was closed off nearly the entire night by Baylor’s height inside, so the offense all but dried up at times when they were missing shots and unable to get to the foul line.

Baylor: With the way the Lady Bears shot from the outside, that meant Kentucky couldn’t gang up on them inside. Baylor took advantage with a 36-10 advantage in the paint, with Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox and Dekeiya Cohen all scoring in double figures. Brown and Cox both had 13 points, while Cohen had 10 points with nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Kentucky will return home for a two-game stretch, beginning with Tennessee Tech on Sunday.

Baylor will play its second straight ranked opponent Sunday when it hosts No. 16 Stanford.