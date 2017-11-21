Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Kings, Box

November 21, 2017 12:19 am
 
DENVER (114)

Barton 9-15 2-3 25, Faried 1-7 4-4 6, Jokic 7-12 0-0 16, Murray 6-10 5-5 18, Harris 8-13 1-2 20, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 4-9 1-2 11, Lyles 3-7 0-0 8, Plumlee 2-6 1-2 5, Mudiay 1-6 1-2 3, Beasley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-86 15-20 114.

SACRAMENTO (98)

Temple 1-7 1-1 3, Labissiere 2-6 1-2 5, Randolph 6-12 0-0 12, Fox 4-9 3-3 12, Hill 6-10 1-1 16, Jackson 3-5 0-0 7, Koufos 7-9 2-2 16, Cauley-Stein 1-7 0-0 2, Mason 5-7 0-0 11, Bogdanovic 4-11 0-0 10, Richardson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 41-86 8-9 98.

Denver 22 25 34 33—114
Sacramento 22 25 23 28— 98

3-Point Goals_Denver 15-32 (Barton 5-6, Harris 3-7, Lyles 2-4, Hernangomez 2-4, Jokic 2-6, Murray 1-3, Mudiay 0-2), Sacramento 8-20 (Hill 3-5, Bogdanovic 2-5, Fox 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Mason 1-2, Randolph 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Temple 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 49 (Jokic 14), Sacramento 34 (Randolph 6). Assists_Denver 18 (Barton 5), Sacramento 18 (Mason 6). Total Fouls_Denver 13, Sacramento 19. A_17,583 (17,608).

