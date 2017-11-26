Listen Live Sports

Packers-Steelers Stats

November 26, 2017 11:50 pm
 
Green Bay 14 0 7 7—28
Pittsburgh 6 8 7 10—31
First Quarter

Pit_Grimble 1 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 8:14.

GB_Cobb 39 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 4:45.

GB_J.Williams 54 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 1:22.

Second Quarter

Pit_Bryant 17 pass from Roethlisberger (A.Brown pass from Roethlisberger), 7:20.

Third Quarter

GB_D.Adams 55 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 12:06.

Pit_A.Brown 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :50.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_A.Brown 33 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 8:42.

GB_J.Williams 4 run (Crosby kick), 2:02.

Pit_FG Boswell 53, :00.

A_62,147.

GB Pit
First downs 15 28
Total Net Yards 307 462
Rushes-yards 24-80 24-121
Passing 227 341
Punt Returns 0-0 3-9
Kickoff Returns 3-59 2-58
Interceptions Ret. 2-3 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-26-0 33-45-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-18 1-10
Punts 5-48.2 3-32.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-27 5-45
Time of Possession 26:24 33:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, J.Williams 21-66, Hundley 1-6, T.Davis 1-4, Ripkowski 1-4. Pittsburgh, Bell 20-95, Roethlisberger 3-25, Bryant 1-1.

PASSING_Green Bay, Hundley 17-26-0-245. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 33-45-2-351.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 5-82, J.Williams 4-69, Cobb 4-58, Nelson 3-11, Rodgers 1-25. Pittsburgh, Bell 12-88, A.Brown 10-169, Bryant 4-40, James 3-32, Rogers 3-21, Grimble 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 57.

