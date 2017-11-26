Packers-Steelers Stats

|Green Bay
|14
|0
|7
|7—28
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|7
|10—31
|First Quarter
Pit_Grimble 1 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 8:14.
GB_Cobb 39 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 4:45.
GB_J.Williams 54 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 1:22.
Pit_Bryant 17 pass from Roethlisberger (A.Brown pass from Roethlisberger), 7:20.
GB_D.Adams 55 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 12:06.
Pit_A.Brown 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :50.
Pit_A.Brown 33 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 8:42.
GB_J.Williams 4 run (Crosby kick), 2:02.
Pit_FG Boswell 53, :00.
A_62,147.
|GB
|Pit
|First downs
|15
|28
|Total Net Yards
|307
|462
|Rushes-yards
|24-80
|24-121
|Passing
|227
|341
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-9
|Kickoff Returns
|3-59
|2-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|33-45-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-18
|1-10
|Punts
|5-48.2
|3-32.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-27
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|26:24
|33:36
RUSHING_Green Bay, J.Williams 21-66, Hundley 1-6, T.Davis 1-4, Ripkowski 1-4. Pittsburgh, Bell 20-95, Roethlisberger 3-25, Bryant 1-1.
PASSING_Green Bay, Hundley 17-26-0-245. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 33-45-2-351.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 5-82, J.Williams 4-69, Cobb 4-58, Nelson 3-11, Rodgers 1-25. Pittsburgh, Bell 12-88, A.Brown 10-169, Bryant 4-40, James 3-32, Rogers 3-21, Grimble 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 57.