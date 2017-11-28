Listen Live Sports

Porter helps Wizards edge Timberwolves 92-89

November 28, 2017 10:26 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Otto Porter Jr. hit a 22-foot jumper with 25 seconds remaining to lift the Washington Wizards to a 92-89 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Washington trailed for nearly the entire fourth quarter. After Porter’s jumper, Minnesota had two shots at the other end but couldn’t convert.

The Wizards got the ball back with 4.2 seconds remaining when the ball went out of bounds off Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson. Officials originally ruled that Minnesota maintained possession, but a review overturned the call and gave the ball to Washington.

Porter led Washington with 22 points, and Kelly Oubre had 16. Jodie Meeks and Mike Scott each scored 12 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota for his league-leading 18th double-double.

