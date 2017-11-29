Listen Live Sports

Rapids hire New Zealand’s Anthony Hudson as coach

November 29, 2017 2:44 pm
 
The Colorado Rapids have hired Anthony Hudson as their coach.

Hudson comes to the Rapids after three seasons coaching New Zealand’s national team. This month, the All Whites went to a 2018 World Cup qualification playoff against Peru but fell 2-0 on aggregate.

The 36-year-old Hudson, who is from Seattle, was 9-11-7 as the national team coach. He also led New Zealand to an appearance in the Confederations Cup last summer, becoming the youngest coach to lead a team in the tournament.

Colorado finished 9-19-6 this season, second-to-last in the Western Conference. The Rapids dismissed coach Pablo Mastroeni in August and assistant Steve Cooke served as interim coach.

“From the start, I was impressed by the club’s culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it’s just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve,” Hudson said Wednesday in a statement.

Hudson, who played youth soccer with West Ham United, became one of the youngest coaches ever to receive an UEFA Pro License in 2012.

Before joining New Zealand, Hudson served as coach of the Bahrain under-23 team and also the senior national team.

The Rapids have scheduled a Thursday news conference to introduce Hudson.

