Reese, Molson lead Canisius to 81-58 win over UAPB

November 26, 2017 1:23 am
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Reese hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Takal Molson also scored 19 points and Canisius beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-58 on Saturday night at the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase.

Reese and Molson each shot 7 of 10 from the field. Spencer Foley scored 12 points and Jermaine Crumpton added 11 points for Canisius (3-3).

Reese and Malik Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 15-6 game-opening run and the Golden Griffins never trailed. Martaveous McKnight hit a jumper to pull UAPB within eight points with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half, but Foley answered with a 3 and Canisius led by double figures the rest of the way.

McKnight led UAPB (0-8) with 20 points and Trent Sheen scored 15. The Golden Lions have lost 14 in a row, dating to last season, the second-longest active streak in Division I.

