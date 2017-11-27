Relegation-threatened Sassuolo fires coach Cristian Bucchi

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Sassuolo has fired coach Cristian Bucchi.

The move comes two days after a 2-0 home loss to relegation rival Hellas Verona left Sassuolo in 16th place, only one point above the drop zone.

Bucchi was hired in June after Eusebio Di Francesco left to coach Roma.

Former Palermo and Udinese coach Giuseppe Iachini is the leading candidate to replace Bucchi.

Located near Modena, Sassuolo made its Serie A debut in 2013 and played in the Europa League last season after a sixth-place finish in 2016.