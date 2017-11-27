Listen Live Sports

Rice coach Bailiff fired after 11 seasons, 4 bowl games

November 27, 2017 2:45 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Rice coach David Bailiff has been fired.

Athletic director Joe Karlgaard announced the dismissal Monday, two days after the Owls finished the season 1-11.

Bailiff was a two-time Conference USA Coach of the Year who went 57-80 with four bowl appearances in 11 seasons at Rice. The team went 3-9 in 2007, his first season, but won 10 games the following season. The Owls also won 10 games in 2013, but they have declined steadily since then, winning eight games in 2014, five games in 2015 and three games last season before bottoming out this year.

Rice struggled with turnovers this season. The Owls were tied for second in the nation, with 29 coming from 13 fumbles and 16 interceptions.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

