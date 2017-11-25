Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Robert Morris puts away Little Rock 78-64 behind Burke

November 25, 2017 7:16 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dachon Burke score 17 points and Koby Thomas and Matty McConnell each scored 15 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 78-64 win against Little Rock on Saturday for its third straight win.

Robert Morris (3-3) extended its 35-29 halftime lead with a 17-7 run within the first five minutes of the second half to make it 52-36. The lead remained in double figures the rest of the way. Leondre Washington added 12 points for the Colonials and Malik Petteway finished with 10 rebounds.

Little Rock dominated in the paint, doubling up Robert Morris 36-18, but the Colonials held a 35-15 edge in points off turnovers, aided by a season-high 22 giveaways by the Trojans.

Andre Jones led Little Rock (0-5) with a career-high 15 points and Oliver Black grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans.

