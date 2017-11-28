Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russia wants St. Petersburg to host Euro 2020 opening game

November 28, 2017 4:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian soccer federation has asked UEFA to pick St. Petersburg as host for the opening match of the 2020 European Championship.

UEFA says its executive committee will choose the host on Dec. 7. The tournament will be co-hosted by 13 countries.

UEFA’s decision will come two days after the International Olympic Committee will weigh banning Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg hosted the opening game and final of the 2017 Confederations Cup. It is competing with Amsterdam, Brussels, Glasgow and Rome.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

UEFA must also decide to retain or drop Brussels from the tournament because of stalled stadium construction.

Cardiff and Stockholm are potential replacements.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.