Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saints cornerbacks Lattimore, Crawley, ruled out vs. Rams

November 24, 2017 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out both of their top two cornerbacks for Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Marshon Lattimore, the top cornerback selected in last spring’s NFL draft at 11th overall, has not practiced since twisting his left ankle during a victory over the Washington Redskins last Sunday.

Crawley, a second-year-pro, also has not practiced this week. He has an abdominal injury.

Lattimore often has covered opponents’ top receivers, rarely giving up catches. He has two interceptions, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Crawley has one interception to go with eight pass breakups.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

The decision to scratch Lattimore and Crawley leaves P.J. Williams, DeVante Harris and recently reacquired free agent Sterling Moore as the top cornerbacks on the Saints’ roster.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.