Salnave scores 18 to lead Monmouth past Albany, 81-73

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Ray Salnave scored 10 of his career-high 18 points in the final five minutes to help Monmouth pull away late in its 81-73 win over previously unbeaten Albany on Monday night and snap a three-game skid.

Zac Tillman had 15 points and seven rebounds, Micah Seaborn made all three of his 3-point shots and added 13 points and Deion Hammond scored 10 for Monmouth (3-4).

After trailing by 10 earlier in the second half, Seaborn hit two free throws and then, 36 seconds later, made a 3-pointer to make it 61-all with six minutes to play. Salnave converted a 3-point play and, after Albany’s David Nichols made 1 of 2 free throws, hit a 3-pointer to give the Hawks a two-point lead. Devonte Campbell’s layup on the other end tied it, but Tillman answered with a jumper that sparked a 14-6 run over the final three-plus minutes.

The Great Danes committed a turnover and made 1 of 3 from the field on their final four possessions, while Monmouth hit 10 of 12 foul shots down the stretch.

Joe Cremo had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Travis Charles scored 18 with nine more boards, for Albany (6-1).