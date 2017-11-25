Listen Live Sports

San Jose State upsets Wyoming to end 10-game slide

November 25, 2017 8:48 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — DeJon Packer raced 44 yards for a touchdown with 2:09 left and San Jose State snapped a 10-game skid with a 20-17 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

The Spartans (2-11, 1-7) picked up their first Mountain West Conference victory in the regular-season finale. It was their third straight win over Wyoming.

Dakari Monroe got the Spartans off to a good start when he intercepted a Nick Smith pass in the first quarter and returned it to the Wyoming 22. Three plays later Montel Aaron ran it in from five yards out for a 7-0 lead.

The Spartans stretched the lead to 10-0 on a Bryce Crawford 44-yard field with 10:39 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys (7-5, 5-3) got on the scoreboard when Austin Conway returned a punt 55 yards to the 23. Five plays later Smith bulled his way in to the end zone from a yard out and Wyoming trailed 10-7. Aaron directed an eight-play, 47-yard drive that ended with Crawford’s 52-yard field goal for a 13-7 halftime lead.

Cooper Rothe’s 28-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter and left the Cowboys trailing 13-10.

With 2:29 left to play, Smith’s incomplete pass on fourth-and-6 turned the ball over on downs at the 50-yard line and two plays later Packer was off to the races.

Wyoming made things interesting when Smith connected with C.J. Johnson for a 53-yard score, but the onside kick attempt was batted around before San Jose State’s Justin Holmes corralled it and the Spartans ran out the clock.

__

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

