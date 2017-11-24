Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schroder scores 26, Hawks beat Knicks 116-104

November 24, 2017 10:15 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and the Atlanta Hawks used a 30-point third quarter to snap a three-game losing streak and beat the New York Knicks 116-104 on Friday night.

The Hawks, last in the Eastern Conference with a 4-15 record, won just their second home game by outhustling New York with a 24-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Kristaps Porzingis finished with 28 points and Courtney Lee added 26 for the Knicks, who led by 17 in the first quarter. New York’s bench was outscored 37-16 as Marco Belinelli had 15 points and Ersan Ilyasova scored 10 for Atlanta.

The Knicks, falling to 1-5 on the road, never led after Ilyasova’s 3-pointer with 4:21 left in the third quarter. They led by eight at halftime.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

New York struggled all night to contain Schroder, who easily weaved through the lane and around the baseline to keep the Hawks’ passing game fluid. He finished with eight assists, and often made passes to set up assists.

Lee, in his highest-scoring game as a Knick, hit his first eight shots and finished 11 for 14 from the field.

Tim Hardaway Jr., in his first game back at Philips Arena since leaving Atlanta as a free agent last summer, scored 22 points.

Dewayne Dedmon had 16 points and Taurean Prince and John Collins each scored 13 for the Hawks.

TIP-INS

Knicks: C Enes Kanter woke up with back spasms Friday and didn’t play. Kanter, who averages 13.6 points and a team-high 10.2 rebounds, had started in all 17 of New York’s games. Kyle O’Quinn started in Kanter’s spot and had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. … The Hawks showed a brief video tribute to Hardaway, who played the last two seasons with Atlanta, during a first-quarter timeout. Most of the resulting cheers came from several thousand Knicks fans in the building.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Hawks: F Tyler Cavanaugh is proving worthy of extra minutes in a reserve role. The rookie from George Washington had eight points in 12 minutes. His putback against Willy Hernangomez put the Hawks up 93-89 in the fourth and then he added a left corner 3 to make it 98-89.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Houston on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Toronto on Saturday.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.