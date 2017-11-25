Scots thrash 14-man Wallabies by a record 53-24

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland earned its biggest win over Australia when it thrashed the 14-man Wallabies 53-24 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The rugby test turned just before halftime when prop Sekope Kepu was sent off for a shoulder charge to the head of flanker Hamish Watson.

Center Tevita Kuridrani had just scored his second try in three minutes, and the Wallabies led 12-10 from 10-0 down. From the kickoff, Kepu needlessly dived over a ruck at Watson. The red card was an easy decision.

Scotland immediately kicked for an attacking lineout, mauled it, and scrumhalf Ali Price reached out to score for them to regain the lead and go into halftime 17-12 up.

Straight after the interval, the Wallabies went through 20 phases for fullback Kurtley Beale to tie the score. But the defiance was brief.

Scotland scored the next four tries, and went past its previous highest score against Australia, 34 in the one-point loss in the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The home side would finish with eight tries, and Australia with 13 men after Beale was yellow-carded in the 78th for batting the ball over the in-goal sideline.