Seahawks rule SS Kam Chancellor out for rest of season

November 27, 2017 1:03 pm
 
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without strong safety Kam Chancellor for the rest of the season due to a neck injury suffered earlier this month.

Coach Pete Carroll announced the news during his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday. Chancellor was hurt late in Seattle’s victory over Arizona on Nov. 9 while making a tackle. Carroll was unclear about Chancellor returning in the future, saying the decision was up to the safety.

Chancellor has spent his entire career with Seattle, becoming a starter in 2011.

Carroll also announced that defensive end Cliff Avril would be undergoing “disc-related” surgery this week after being out since October also with a neck injury. Carroll did not give specifics and indicated any future return was up to Avril.

Avril is in his fifth season with the Seahawks.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

