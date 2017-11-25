Listen Live Sports

Siena beats Hofstra 85-76 for first win of season

November 25, 2017
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Prince Oduro and Nico Clareth scored 17 points apiece, Roman Penn added 14 with 11 assists in his debut, and Siena beat Hofstra 85-76 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Penn became the first Saints player to record 10 or more assists in a game since Marquis Wright had 10 at St. Bonaventure on Dec. 22, 2015.

Christian Bentley scored 11 points, Khalil Richard added 10, and Siena (1-4) set season highs with 10 of 17 3-pointers and 22 assists and shot 59 percent from both the floor and from 3-point range.

Justin Wright-Foreman hit back-to-back 3s and Hofstra closed to 58-55 at 9:41 in the second half, but Oduro stepped up down the stretch and the Saints led 74-62 on his second of two dunks with 3:13 to play. Bentley’s layup put Siena up by 10 with 1:07 left and the Saints held on.

Clareth’s 3 put Siena up for good, 8-5, and the Saints led by as many as eight before taking a 38-33 halftime lead behind his 12 points after shooting 57.7 percent to Hofstra’s 37.5 percent.

Wright-Foreman scored 25 points, Rokas Gustys added 18 with 15 rebounds, including the 1,000th of his career, and Eli Pemberton had 11 points for Hofstra (3-3).

