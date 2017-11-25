Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Silva scores as Urawa wins 2nd Asian Champions League title

November 25, 2017 7:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Rafael Silva scored late to give Urawa Reds of Japan a 2-1 aggregate victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazilian fired home at Saitama Stadium in the 88th minute for a 1-0 win in the second leg. Silva also scored for Urawa in the 1-1 draw from the first leg in Riyadh.

Urawa secured its second continental title, 10 years after the first.

Al Hilal, reduced to 10 men late in the game, has yet to win the title and also lost in 2014 to Western Sydney Wanderers of Australia.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

The Saudi club had more possession and chances but was unable to break down the compact host.

Frustration grew and, with 12 minutes remaining, Salem Al Dawsari was sent off for a late tackle.

With two minutes left, Silva sent 60,000 fans wild as he sent an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from just inside the area.

Urawa will represent Asia at the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.