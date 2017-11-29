Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Simonds scores 15 points in Georgia State’s 63-53 win

November 29, 2017 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds scored 15 points and Georgia State used a big run to start the second half in defeating Alabama A&M 63-53 on Wednesday night.

Devin Mitchell added 12 points and Malik Benlevi 10 for the Panthers (5-2).

Alabama A&M had a 14-7 lead but Georgia State’s defense held the Bulldogs without a field goal for more than seven minutes with the teams tied at 29 at the half.

Georgia State opened the second half scoring the first five points and used a 9-3 run to take a 38-32 lead with 15:45 remaining, eventually going up by 12.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

De’Ederick Petty led the Bulldogs (0-7) in their home opener with 16 points, while Andre Kennedy added 10.

“This was a gritty win for us tonight,” Panthers coach Ron Hunter said. “Our defense kept us in the game in a tough environment to play. Our defensive effort is going to be what wins us a lot of games this year.”

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.